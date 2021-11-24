Asian shares edge higher, Euro Stoxx Futures print mild gains as yields retreat

Looking forward, global markets are likely to witness a pre-data trading lull ahead of the US session. Should the US inflation and Fed-linked catalysts keep rate hike odds on the table, equities are likely to witness fresh downside.

New Zealand’s NZX 50 cheers the market’s disappointment from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) 0.25% rate hike while Australia’s ASX 200 tracks mixed performance of China and Hong Kong equities. Further, shares in South Korea remain pressured whereas Indonesia’s IDX Composite prints mild gains even as Bank Indonesia (BI) cuts 2021 growth forecasts to 3.2-4% from 3.5-4.3% previously. Furthermore, India’s BSE Sensex tracks West stock futures and softer bond coupons to print mild gains.

On a broader front, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 2.2 basis points (bps) to 1.638% whereas the Euro Stoxx Futures rise 0.10% on a day by the press time. Further, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dribbles around a 16-month high and the gold prices consolidate recent losses amid the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US data/events.

Firmer prints of Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI join softer oil prices, backed by US-led push for releasing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), to print 0.12% intraday gains of the MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan. However, fears of geopolitical tension with China and doubts over domestic stimulus weigh on Nikkei 225, down 1.60% intraday at the latest.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.