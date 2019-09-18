Asian firms’ business confidence bounces-off 10-year lows - Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey

According to the latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey, the business morale among the Asian firms bounced from the lowest since the 2008-09 financial crisis in the September quarter. However, the business outlook looks gloomy amid lingering global recession risks.
Key Findings:
The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index tracking firms’ six-month outlook rose five points to 58 in the survey.
The latest showing, though, means the index has not risen above the mid-60s for a year and is one of the seven weakest readings since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.
Respondents rated a global recession as the top risk, overhauling trade-war fears which had topped the table for the previous six quarters.
Antonio Fatas, a Singapore-based economics professor at global business school INSEAD, said: “We are in a state of almost permanent uncertainty, which is not leading yet to a crisis but I think at some point we are going to see the cost of it. “Some investments are going to be postponed, some investments are going to be stopped and little by little the engine of growth is going to slow down.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tension remains elevated ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, in a narrow range ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Chair Powell is set to cut rates but signal no further stimulus is on the cards.
GBP/USD slips below 1.25 ahead of UK inflation figures, Fed
GBP/USD has been retreating from the highs as markets await UK inflation figures – which are projected to slow down. The critical Fed decision is eyed later in the day.
USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed
Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.
Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC
With the global traders on a wait and see approach ahead of the key event, Gold offers fewer moves while taking rounds to $1,500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Also supporting the bulls were positive statistics from the US and the Eurozone.
Forex Today: Fed set to trigger high volatility, oil falls, altcoins advance
Tension is mounting ahead of the Federal Reserve decision later today. Economists expect a 25 basis point rate cut amid slowing global growth and investment.