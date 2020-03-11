Asian equities fail to defy fresh coronavirus fears

- Equities in Asia witness fresh downside risks following coronavirus statistics/updates from the major global economies.
- Receding fears from China fail to overcome economic fears.
- Speculations that the US treasury likely to push back the tax filing deadline also go unnoticed.
MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan struggle to carry the previous recovery moves, Japanese stocks are down as well.
Not only the biggest one-day surge in Japan’s coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers but more than 1,000 cases in the US also renewed fears of the pandemic that soothed the previous day. Also weighing on the market’s trade sentiment were calls of the resource shortage in the US labs and sustained warnings from the global rating agencies.
While portraying the same, MSCI’s index of Asian-Pacific shares questions Tuesday’s recovery moves whereas Japan’s NIKKEI flashes 1.17% losses to 19,640.
Stocks in Australia and New Zealand fail to cheer the early-day comments from Australia’s policymakers after S&P cited fears of a recession in Australia. Even so, shares in China, Indonesia and Philippines register mixed plays as taking clues from the likely liquidity infusion.
The latest news from Japan turns down the calls of postponing the Tokyo Olympics as well as the Wall Street Journal’s report signaling relief to the US taxpayers.
Though, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) comments that the coronavirus outbreak could cost the global economy up to $2 trillion this year weigh on the risk-tone.
As a result, the US 10-year treasury yields fail to extend the previous day’s 30 basis points (bps) run-up while declining to 0.682%. Also, the US equity futures part ways from Wall Street’s stellar performance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends losses to test 104.50 amid risk-aversion
With no stopping in the rise in new coronavirus cases globally and doubts over the US economic stimulus, the market mood worsens Asia, knocking off USD/JPY back to 104.50, as the yen draws bids on a flight to safety amid losses in the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures.
AUD/USD: Firmer above 0.6500 as USD weakens alongside T-yields
AUD/USD looks to extend gains above 0.6500 as the US dollar weakens across the board in tandem with the US Treasury yields, as risk-aversion seeps back amid a rise in the number of coronavirus infections outside China.
Asian equities fail to defy fresh coronavirus fears
Equities in Asia witness fresh downside risks following coronavirus statistics/updates from the major global economies. Receding fears from China fail to overcome economic fears. Speculations that the US treasury likely to push back the tax filing deadline also go unnoticed.
Gold inching higher, recovering off Wall Street's risk-on lows
The risk-on tone in markets saw the precious metals sector suffer. overnight although the price of gold is perky in Asia, +0.5% at the time of writing following a climb from the lows of $1,641 on Wall Street. Gold is trading at $1,657.57.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.