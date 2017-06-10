Asian currencies to stay steady in coming months - Reuters poll

Asian currencies to stay steady in coming months - Reuters pollBy Dhwani Mehta
The latest Reuters poll 50 forex strategists revealed that the bullish momentum seen in the Asian currencies against the American dollar appears to have stalled, as the Fed remains committed to hike rates this year.
Key Findings:
“The regional currencies are forecast to broadly hold their ground
The Thai baht - among the best performers in Asia - has gained nearly 7 percent against the dollar while the Chinese yuan, Indian rupee, Korean won, Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar and Taiwan dollar have all appreciated over 4 percent.
In contrast, the dollar index .DXY, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, has lost about 8 percent so far this year.
China’s yuan is forecast to hover around current levels of 6.64 per dollar in six months and depreciate slightly to 6.70 in a year, the poll showed.’
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.