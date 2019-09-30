Asian bond yields to drop on torrent of rate cuts - Reuters poll

The government bond yields across most major emerging Asian economies will slip in the months ahead as all central banks across the region are expected to cut interest rates to support their economies, a Reuters poll showed.

Key points

China's 10-year bond yield is now forecast to fall to 3.0% by the end of this year, its lowest since December 2016.

Bond yields in India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore will fall between 10 and 40 basis points over the coming year, according to the Sept. 19-27 poll of more than 40 fixed-income strategists and economists.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents to an additional question agreed and said the recent yield curve inversion in those economies suggested a significant growth slowdown or a recession.