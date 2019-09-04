Asia: What happens to Asia FX if USDCNY hits 7.50? – TD Securities

Mitul Kotecha, senior emerging markets strategist at TD Securities, notes that CNY has weakened by close to 7.5% since mid-April, dragging down most Asian currencies amid tariffs intensification and weaker growth.
Key Quotes
“Asian FX sensitivity to CNY increased from late last year, revealing that CNY gyrations are having a bigger impact on Asian FX.”
“We examine the impact on Asian FX of a hypothetical move in USDCNY to 7.50 by calculating their beta predicted moves.”
“The biggest casualties in Asia would be KRW, INR and TWD, where a further 3.8%, 3.3% and 1.9%, depreciation respectively versus USD would be likely. Other Asian currencies would also fall but to lesser degrees.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.10 amid Lagarde's testimony, USD weakenss
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, extending its gains. Incoming ECB President Lagarde said there is a need for accommodative monetary policy. The US dollar is on the back foot after weak data.
GBP/USD rises to 1.2150 as chances of hard-Brexit fade
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150, already 200 above yesterday's lows. The opposition's victory on Tuesday lowers the chances for a no-deal Brexit. Another busy day awaits lawmakers. Weak Services PMI limits gains.
USD/JPY climbs further beyond 106.00 handle, recovers Tuesday’s slide
Fading safe-haven demand helped the pair to regain some positive traction. US-China trade uncertainties might continue to cap any strong follow-through.
Gold: Drifts back closer to 100-hour SMA key pivotal point
Gold came under some fresh selling pressure on Wednesday and eroded a part of the previous session's strong up-move to the 1550 region - back closer to multi-year tops set on August 26.
US manufacturing sector: Future fear
American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth. The PMI for the factory sector from the ISM dropped to 49.1 in August.