Asia to be the biggest beneficiary of potential US sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector

Reuters out with views from several traders and analysts, stating that Asia would be the biggest beneficiary of any potential sanctions by the US on Venezuela's oil sector, as exports from the South American OPEC member could be redirected to the region.

Mike Tran, Analyst at RBC Capital noted: "The realignment of trade flows to push Venezuelan crude to Asia...would entail substantial logistical challenges that would on the margin be bullish (for) sour crude markets, but not necessarily sustainably bullish (for) crude prices."