Asia: PMIs show some signs of improvement, but picture still quite mixed – ABN AMRO

ABN AMRO analysts point out that Asian manufacturing PMIs showed some improvement in September and these leading indicators dropped sharply since early 2018, but recently there are signs of a bottoming out.
Key Quotes
“Caixin’s PMI for China for instance rose to 51.4 in September, its highest level since February 2018. Taiwan’s PMI also improved in recent months, rising back to the neutral 50 mark. Even Hong Kong’s index, which dropped sharply in recent months on the back of the escalation of social unrest, improved a bit in September although remaining at very low levels. As EM Asia produces and exports many electronic products, for instance related to the manufacturing of iPhones, the global IT cycle likely plays a role here as well.”
“The PMI for global electronics equipment, an indicator for the strength of the global IT sector, looks to have bottomed. We should add that the signals from PMIs are still mixed, as China’s official PMI published by NBS improved only marginally and at 49.8 remains below the neutral 50 mark.”
“And the manufacturing PMI for Singapore, a country that is also exposed to the global IT cycle, dropped back to 49.5 in September (August: 49.9), remaining in contraction territory. What is more, services PMIs for China and India also lost ground in September, signalling that weakness in manufacturing may is spilling over to services.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.10 amid downgrades to global growth
EUR/SUD is struggling to hold onto 1.10. The IMF downgraded global growth forecasts. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations but remains depressed.
GBP/USD experiences high volatility amid flow of Brexit headlines
GBP/USD is trading choppily in the 1.26 handle as the EU aims to reach an agreement today and every headline rocks the pair. UK wage growth is mixed with 3.8% when both excluding and including bonuses.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold consolidates in a range below $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below the key $1500 psychological mark.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.