Asia-pac week ahead - TDS

Analysts at TDS enlist main events from the Asia-pac regions that will take centerstage next week.

Key Events:

Australia: Jan employment report on Thursday – Market looks for +10k within a massive range, while we look for +5k.

China: The headline act for next week is the magnitude of the January loan book expansion. We are with consensus expecting an outsized CNY2+tr print despite plenty of tightening noises from the PBoC lately. Otherwise, we see downside to consensus for CPI. We look for a pip down to 2.0% rather than mkt looking for a jump from 2.1% to 2.4%. PPI to climb higher on oil and commodity prices more broadly.