Asia: Lacklustre credit growth despite policy easing – ANZ

ANZ analysts point out that the Centrals banks in six Asian economies — India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines — have embarked on monetary policy easing this year, and some have supplemented this with other measures to boost liquidity.

Key Quotes

“Banking structure and other idiosyncratic factors account for the variation in the extent of policy transmission within each economy.”

“Nevertheless, even in economies where transmission has been complete, credit growth for consumption and production remains lacklustre. Existing high debt and weak business confidence levels have made the private sector hesitant to add more leverage.”