Asia: Lacklustre credit growth despite policy easing – ANZ

ANZ analysts point out that the Centrals banks in six Asian economies — India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines — have embarked on monetary policy easing this year, and some have supplemented this with other measures to boost liquidity.
Key Quotes
“Banking structure and other idiosyncratic factors account for the variation in the extent of policy transmission within each economy.”
“Nevertheless, even in economies where transmission has been complete, credit growth for consumption and production remains lacklustre. Existing high debt and weak business confidence levels have made the private sector hesitant to add more leverage.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD has cleared key resistance ahead of the German Industrial Production, which is expected to show the output expanded at a seasonally adjusted rate of 0.1% month-on-month in October.
GBP/USD: Hardships for UK PM checks seven-day winning streak ahead of US NFP
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3160 while heading into the London open on Friday. The quote surged for consecutive seven days till Thursday as it touched the May month top.
Forex Today: Markets on a wait and watch mode ahead of US NFP, trade jitters continue
Friday’s Asian session repeats the ordinary tune of inaction ahead of the US employment data. Also increasing the dormancy was a lack of major data amid no one believing in the US diplomats even if they’re positive on the phase-one deal with China.
Gold: Below 200-bar SMA inside monthly rising trend-channel
Gold prices again step back from 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) while declining to $1,475.60 ahead of Friday’s European session. The yellow metal also follows a one-month-old rising channel formation.
USD/JPY: Under pressure, eyes 50-day MA support
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.64, representing marginal losses on the day, having faced rejection at the downward sloping 5-day moving average resistance of 108.78. The anti-risk Yen is looking to gain ground despite the 0.10% gain in the S&P 500 index.