Asia: Improvements in ease of doing business - Westpac

Simon Murray, Research Analyst at Westpac, points out that the World Bank just released their 2018 Ease of Doing Business rankings and some member nations within developing Asia did very well.

Key Quotes

“In south-east Asia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia all improved their rankings. This is particularly significant for Thailand who fell from 31st place in 2014 to 48th in 2017 but now sits in 26th place – ahead of Spain, France and Japan. Another exceptional result was India, which jumped to 100th place from 130th in 2017 (revised down to 123rd). While the ranking results are important in their own right, what really is significant is how these countries improved their Ease of Doing Business ranking.”