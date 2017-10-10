Asia FX: Q4 dollar strength redux? - ANZ

Asia FX: Q4 dollar strength redux? - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
Khoon Goh, Head of Asia Research at ANZ explains that if recent history is any guide, the USD tends to appreciate against Asian currencies during the final quarter of the year and with the US Federal Reserve set to hike in December and prospects for tax reform to be USD positive, we could be in for a repeat.
Key Quotes
“But a better global growth backdrop, not to mention continued efforts by the Chinese authorities to keep the RMB stable, should limit the extent of Asian currency relapse into year-end.”
“Positioning and foreign portfolio flows will ultimately dictate the extent of Asian currency retracement.”
“We see low yielding and equity sensitive currencies in Asia as more susceptible in the event of further dollar strength.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.