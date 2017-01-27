Asia FX: Challenges ahead - SocGen

In view of the analysts at Societe Generale, emerging markets face a difficult balance act in 2017, with Asia facing more challenges than other regions.

Key Quotes

“Rising US yields, along with a less trade-friendly US administration and geopolitical risks, is negative for the region that is dependent on exports and where private sector external debt has risen sharply in recent years. Slower Chinese growth and further RMB depreciation are additional factors that will weigh on currency performance.”