Asia 2017 outlook: Sailing into the storm - Nomura

By Sandeep Kanihama

Research Team at Nomura suggests that trying to stay on an even keel will be more challenging than in 2016 as Asia’s structurally slowing economies, many in a late-stage credit cycle, are vulnerable to more inward-looking US policies and geopolitical risks.

Key Quotes

“We see a major decoupling of Asian monetary policy from the Fed.” 

FX strategy: We expect short CNH and SGD (against USD) to provide the highest total return into Q2 2017. We remain long USD/HKD and have a basket of long INR, PHP and THB versus CNH, KRW and TWD. From around Q2 2017, South/Southeast Asia may outperform Northeast Asia.”

Rates strategy: We prefer steepeners in KRW, THB, TWD and INR. We also like long bonds in India, HKD payers and AUD front-end receivers.”

Equity strategy: We are cautious and expect the MSCI Asia ex-Japan to end 2017 slightly below current levels; our top Overweight is India.”