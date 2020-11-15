ASEAN summit free trade-deal agreed and signed

There was news from the weekend that ten ASEAN nations, plus five other Asia-Pacific countries, have signed the world's biggest trade deal in terms of GDP.

China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and others, excluding India, signed. The pact is expected to drive economic growth in a region hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, was signed on Sunday on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), held via videoconference due to the pandemic.

More to come...