ASEAN summit free trade-deal agreed and signed

There was news from the weekend that ten ASEAN nations, plus five other Asia-Pacific countries, have signed the world's biggest trade deal in terms of GDP.
China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and others, excluding India, signed. The pact is expected to drive economic growth in a region hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, was signed on Sunday on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), held via videoconference due to the pandemic.
More to come...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly bullish in the near-term
The EUR/USD pair finished the week with losses around 1.1830, although up on Friday for a second consecutive day. Financial markets to continue to seesaw between covid concerns and vaccine hopes. EUR/USD is technically neutral-to-bullish could advance towards 1.1920.
GBP/USD: Bulls hesitate on Brexit uncertainty
The GBP/USD is heading into the weekly opening, trading a few pips below the 1.3200 level. The UK macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer until next Wednesday. The pair is technically poised to extend its advance.
Gold bracing for another dose of covid vaccine news
Blinded by the light at the end of the tunnel – gold tumbled in response to a breakthrough in developing a vaccine for coronavirus. The implication is less fiscal and monetary stimulus, yet rising cases in the northern hemisphere may change the picture.
What you need to know about the dollar in the post-vaccine announcement world
November is shaping up as a month to remember, with the dramatic announcement of a coronavirus vaccine clashing with worrying disease developments. What does it mean for the dollar, gold, and stocks? How will central banks and governments move forward?
WTI within a narrow range above $40.00 ahead of data
Crude oil prices extend the weekly leg lower on Friday, although sellers have so far failed to drag prices below the $40.00 mark per barrel.