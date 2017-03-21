As we move closer to our goals it will be time to remove accommodation - Fed's Kashkari

By Eren Sengezer

Neel Kashkari, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, continues to answer questions on Twitter.

Key quotes

  • We should monitor our progress towards dual mandate goals
  • As we move closer to our goals it will be time to remove accommodation
  • On wage growth: As labor markets continue to tighten, it should help. Economic growth overall, productivity growth important to helping workers
  • When economies lack independent, credible central bank and inflation takes off, terrible economic outcomes