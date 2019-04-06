As US tariff deadline on Mexican goods looms, US VP Pence to host talks on Wednesday – Reuters

Reuters came out with a news report quoting unnamed White House spokesman conveying that the US Vice President Mike Pence will host Mexican leaders at the White House on Wednesday for talks aimed at pressuring authorities to clamp down on migrants heading for the southern US border.

The US President is out of the homeland and hence the VP Pence will take care of the matter ahead of the tariff deadline that will be active from next Monday.

Mexico has recently started criticizing the US behavior against global trade.