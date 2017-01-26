Article 50 keeps the pressure on GBP – Danske Bank

Pernille Henneberg, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank, noted the Sterling remains under pressure in light of the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

Key Quotes

“GBP remains supported as UK PM Theresa May meets with US President Trump today”.

“Yesterday, the UK government published the bill to trigger article 50 and the initial debate will start in the lower chamber of Parliament on 31 January, with a vote the following day”.

“In our view, markets have turned too optimistic on UK trade deal outlooks and we still see risks skewed on the downside for GBP in coming months as the triggering of Article 50 moves closer”.