Cathie Wood has just shut down her ARK Transparency ETF. This sounds dramatic, particularly given all the headlines that Ms Wood creates. First, as her funds soared on the tech rally since March 2020, and then as they crashed this year. But is this closure really that big a deal? The fund was launched at the end of 2021, just as it turned out that tech stocks had peaked. It was passively managed and accumulated net assets of only $13 million. The ETF had 100 positions in stocks offering the greatest openness, communication, and trust, with Teladoc Health and Spotify Technology the two biggest holdings. So, it had two stocks (both Teladoc and Spotify are down 58% since the beginning of this year) and two big issues which subsequently went against it: bad timing with the launch date, and being passively managed, so arguably of little investor interest. One could say that Ms Wood is sensible to take the hit now and concentrate on her large, actively managed funds instead.

She’s not alone

It has been a terrible year for equities in general, and tech in particular. After hitting a record high in mid-November 2021, the tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 lost 34% over the next 8 months. That’s more than it lost during the pandemic slump in March 2020 (31%) and the fact that it took so long, with a possibility that this year’s slump may not be over, is reminiscent of the dotcom bust which lasted two and a half years. Consequently, there are plenty of funds that have struggled this year. One certainly can expect passive funds to be seriously underwater unless they were specifically constructed to make money in an inflationary environment where interest rates are rising. But what’s less forgivable is underperformance from actively managed funds. After all, what do investors pay the star managers for?

New, shiny, and scalable

Tech stocks, driven by the giants Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Tesla have been at the vanguard of the incredible market rally off the March 2020 lows. In fact, most have been market leaders since the nadir of the Great Financial Crash of 2009. In the extraordinary environment of record low interest rates and quantitative easing, growth stocks have flourished. Borrow for nothing today, to build the technology for tomorrow. Not only that, but tech stocks also have incredible scalability, so who cares about dirty old energy or some boring dividend payer in the financial sector when you can shoot for the moon with new technologies.

Raising Icarus

But a lot of these comet-like companies appear to have burnt themselves out. Despite a recent recovery, Tesla (the second largest holding in the Ark Innovation Fund which is currently trading back at levels last seen in 2018) is down 36% from its highs while Meta is still down over 50%. To get back to the old highs Tesla needs to add 56% from current levels while Meta needs to double. Can it be done? Sure. By the end of the year? Maybe not. Inflation remains the big issue and central banks, led by the Federal Reserve, are still tightening monetary policy. Higher borrowing costs are not great for techy growth stocks so it’s going to be a tricky environment. But not necessarily for everyone. Meta may be out of fashion for many compelling reasons, but there are plenty of other tech companies with an exciting outlook. Just as the dot-com bust sorted out the good from the bad, so can the current situation. But with one big difference: tech is not the issue. Technology is now trusted by investors in a way it wasn’t 20 years ago. But cryptocurrencies, and everything associated with them, are taking a real battering. Hopefully, we’ll know by year-end if investors can see any viability in this sector, and who the winners and losers are. Tesla has just announced the sale of 75% of the Bitcoin holdings which it amassed last year. Could that, along with the closure of the ARK Transparency ETF be signs that a bottom is in?