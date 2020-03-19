Argentina will announce obligatory quarantine to curb spread of Coronavirus - Provincial Government sources

Of 97 patients who have tested positive since the first day the so-called 'zero case' was known, on March 5, about 92 remain so far with the virus, three have been discharged and two died for complications with other diseases. In a new report, the Ministry of Health specified that the vast majority of cases are imported, that is, they are people who were in countries at risk and so far 'local transmission is detected in close contacts, without evidence of community transmission.' In addition to the 10 people infected in the capital during the last few hours, six are recorded in Buenos Aires province, and one in Chaco, Cordoba and Entre Rios. Authorities are now studying another five cases due to close contacts of those confirmed cases of coronavirus.

