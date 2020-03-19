Argentina will announce obligatory quarantine to curb spread of Coronavirus - Provincial Government sources

Argentina will announce obligatory quarantine to curb the spread of Coronavirus, Reuters cited Provincial Government sources today.
The Prensa Latina wrote that "the numbers of infections in Argentina for the new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2 continue to increase and 19 cases have been informed, mostly in Buenos Aires."
Of 97 patients who have tested positive since the first day the so-called 'zero case' was known, on March 5, about 92 remain so far with the virus, three have been discharged and two died for complications with other diseases.
In a new report, the Ministry of Health specified that the vast majority of cases are imported, that is, they are people who were in countries at risk and so far 'local transmission is detected in close contacts, without evidence of community transmission.'
In addition to the 10 people infected in the capital during the last few hours, six are recorded in Buenos Aires province, and one in Chaco, Cordoba and Entre Rios.
Authorities are now studying another five cases due to close contacts of those confirmed cases of coronavirus.
USD/ARS reached 63.54, a new monthly high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Back below 0.5750 amid fresh US dollar strength
AUD/USD extends the pullback from 0.5900 while declining to 0.5725 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. While efforts from the US Fed to shore the US dollar supplies dragged the greenback earlier, fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) updates help it regain the strength.
EUR/USD tumbles in 37-month lows and prints largest daily decline since June 2018
EUR/USD broke to fresh 2020 lows on exceptional USD demand as the spot is trading in 37-month lows. The euro recorded its worst daily decline against the dollar since June 2018. The spot is pressuring the 1.0662 support while under heavy bearish pressure below the main SMAs.
Coronavirus market turmoil explained: Dollar, stocks, gold, oil, and more
Financial markets are experiencing elevated volatility in all assets amid the spread of coronavirus, lockdowns that governments impose, and policy responses from central banks and policymakers.
Gold bottoming in the $1,460s although CTAs switch net short
Gold is looking for a bottom having dropped significantly this month from a high of $1,703 to a low of $1,451.08, trading today between a corrective range of $1,464.37 and $1,501.20/oz.
WTI consolidates a 20% gain, holds near $25.00
Crude oil prices are rising sharply on Thursday but still not enough to erase Wednesday’s losses. As of writing, WTI trades at $25.00 a barrel, up 21% for the day.