Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
NFP
Argentina Consumer Price Index (MoM) climbed from previous 1.3% to 2.5% in February
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Argentina Consumer Price Index (MoM) climbed from previous 1.3% to 2.5% in February
FXStreet
|
3 minutes ago
USD/CAD rally continues, consolidates above 1.3500
FXStreet
|
15 minutes ago
US: Layoffs fall in February, another sign pointing to a strong NFP
FXStreet
|
20 minutes ago
Do not expect a change in the current EU policy in the Netherlands - Nomura
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
China's exports on the radar, contracting but not concerning - UOB
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
IFOP Poll: Macron to beat Le Pen in second round
FXStreet
|
18:03 GMT
USD/CHF can't pull away from daily lows
FXStreet
|
17:59 GMT
EUR/GBP stuck around 0.87 post ECB, watching politics from here
FXStreet
|
17:47 GMT
China: Downside inflation surprise in February, tightening still expected - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
17:33 GMT
GBP/USD hits 7-week lows and rebounds
FXStreet
|
17:15 GMT
IMF says China's lower growth target is achievable - RTRS
FXStreet
|
17:10 GMT
French politics and Fed are important drivers for EUR/USD - Nomura
FXStreet
|
16:55 GMT
AUD/USD testing the descending hourly resistance at 0.7520 and 20 1hr sma
FXStreet
|
16:50 GMT
ECB: Dovish with a hawkish blend - ING
FXStreet
|
16:38 GMT
USD/JPY hits fresh 5-week high but remains under 115.00
FXStreet
|
16:19 GMT
The strong dollar is not just a function of the weak euro - BBH
FXStreet
|
16:01 GMT
DXY inter-markets: looking to Payrolls
FXStreet
|
15:51 GMT
United States EIA Natural Gas Storage change below forecasts (-59B) in March 3: Actual (-68B)
FXStreet
|
15:49 GMT
Kuwait: OPEC compliance with cuts drops from 140% to 102%
FXStreet
|
15:30 GMT
USD/CAD bullish, targets 1.3600- Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
15:08 GMT
Load More content ...