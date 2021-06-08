Are growth stocks back? Get a hint from ARKK ETF [Video]

On 2 & 4 Jun 2021, I updated NASDAQ in my Telegram Group, refer to the screenshot below:
The Non-farm payroll (NFP) on last Friday saved NASDAQ and reversed the price action. A weaker than expected NFP headline at 559k vs 650k with the unemployment rate dropped to 5.8% vs 5.9% expected boosted the market. Now, the bad news become good news to the market. Anyway, this type of impermanence market dynamic is not uncommon. Let the market to show its action so that we can trade accordingly.
Instead of continuation to the downside to test the support, NASDAQ had the most impressive rally and currently in the progress of breaking out of the resistance at 13800.
Since the price actions appeared to be a shakeout (or deep spring?), I favor a bullish scenario where NASDAQ can break above the resistance and challenge the previous high at 14000.
If NASDAQ can challenge its previous all time high, would that mean the growth stocks are back in the spotlight?
Let's take a look at Cathie Wood's ARKK ETF below, as it is a good proxy to the growth stocks.
As shown in the chart above, there is still structural weakness show up in ARKK. Resistance at 115-120 is the first level to overcome in order to turn neutral. In order to determine the directional bias of ARKK, we will need to judge the characters of the price movement (and volume) within the trading range 110-130 in the later stage.
Having said that, some of the growth stocks do show bullish behavior and they are some of the outperformed stocks which could be the future leaders when the dust has settled.
Check out the 3 growth stocks in the video below and find out how you can benefit with simple breakout trading strategy:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 100-SMA probes buyers inside bullish flag
EUR/USD consolidates recent gains amid a subdued initial Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair jumped to the highest in a week the previous day but couldn’t stay beyond 100-SMA, recently around 1.2190.
GBP/USD: Indecisive below 1.4200 inside short-term trading range
GBP/USD struggles to extend two-day recovery moves inside three-week-old range. Cable rose during the last two days inside the 140-pips of the area between 1.4080 and 1.4220, bracing for the resistance. However, recent weakness probes buyers below the 1.4200 threshold.
GBP/USD: Indecisive below 1.4200 inside short-term trading range
GBP/USD struggles to extend two-day recovery moves inside three-week-old range. Cable rose during the last two days inside the 140-pips of the area between 1.4080 and 1.4220, bracing for the resistance. However, recent weakness probes buyers below the 1.4200 threshold.
Polygon braces for short term challenges
MATIC price strength was a positive highlight during the May correction, despite the plunge of 75%. Polygon registered an extraordinary rebound of 230% from the correction low on May 23, extending the negative correlation with Bitcoin.
‘Taper’ talk is back: Will a tantrum follow?
‘Taper’ talk from the Fed is back in focus. But for now, it’s all talk and no action. Last week, former NY Fed President William Dudley said the central bank will begin the process of tapering – winding down its monthly asset purchases – by year end.