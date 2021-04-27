Booking Holdings is entering a strong time of year. Over the last 15 years, the stock has risen 13 times between April 27 and May 03. The largest return was +8.76% in 2009. The largest loss was -2.78% in 2019. The average return has been +1.68% over the last 15 years and the annualised return is +171.94%.
Is now the time to buy Booking Holdings stocks? Will re-opening hopes on a mass US vaccination program cause Booking Holdings stock to keep rising?
Booking Holdings Inc. is an American travel technology company organized in Delaware and based in Norwalk, Connecticut, that owns and operates several travel fare aggregators and travel fare metasearch engines.
Trade risks
There is a growing risk that investors consider equity markets overbought and that could see a sharp correction lower. It is hard to know when that correction will come, but investors need to be aware of the potential risk.
Beware the ‘Sell in May and Go Away’ dynamic that typically sees stocks markets fall during the summer months.
Watch the Fed. If they talk about bond tapering, that could cause US 10 Y bond yields to rocket higher and drag equities lower.
We’re all going on a summer holiday
As we start a new week, and the last week of trading for April, there is optimism in the air. Firstly, the EU is racing ahead with its vaccination programme after a rocky start and now expects 75% of the EU’s population to be vaccinated by July, which is ahead of schedule.