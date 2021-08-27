Apple Stock Price and Forecast: Will Apple stock fall?

Apple stock trades lightly on Thursday as Jackson Hole event awaited.

AAPL closes below $150 again at $147.57, down slightly on the day.

Jackson Hole symposium is due at 1500GMT/1000EST.

Apple stock once again had a pretty calm day on Thursday as the market awaits some guidance from the Fed on where to go next. Fed Chair Powell is due to give his speech to the Jackson Hole summer Central Bank gathering today at 1500 GMT, 1000 EST. The remarks will be closely watched for taper talk and when it is likely to start, not if. Tapering the bond buying program has to happen eventually, but Powell is the markets man and will be doing his best to provide reassuring noises to investors. Remarks from Fed member Esther George were direct and pretty hawkish with tough talk that markets may not like hearing in an interview with Yahoo Finance on Thursday.

"I think it is time to begin to ease back from the amount of accommodation that's going into the economy given the outlook that we have," said George. "So I would be in favor of beginning that process sooner rather than later."

Comments like this would not go down well with equity investors and would likely lead to a sharp sell-off. Apple is the biggest stock in the market, and where it goes the market follows and vice versa. This is the reason for the pretty calm and low volatility range from Apple the last few days ahead of Jackson Hole. The stock is ready to break out and waiting for clarification from the Fed.

Apple key statistics

Market Cap $2.5 trillion Enterprise Value $2.3 trillion Price/Earnings (P/E) 29 Price/Book 38 Price/Sales 9 Gross Margin 41% Net Margin 25% EBITDA $112 billion 52 week low $103.10 52 week high $151.68 Average Wall Street rating and price target Buy $165

All this low volatility with the potential for a breakout led us to look at an option strangle strategy earlier this week. A $160 call versus a $140 put. When we outlined this strategy the net cost was about $0.74 per share. Yesterday's slow day will not have done much, but we hope for some action and volatility post Jackson Hole. A breakout should increase volatility and, therefore, our option strategy.

Apple stock forecast

We have begun to look at Apple with increasingly bearish eyes as the chart below shows repeated struggles to hold anything above $150. This may be just a period of consolidation but could be the start of something else. It really depends on how the market reacts to Jackson Hole, but we see the risk-reward skewed to the downside. Markets always fall faster than they will rise, and the recent grind higher is evidence of this. Some tough love from Powell and markets may crack. The alternative is a continuation of the grind higher.

We are not confident enough in the call and hence our preference for the option strategy outlined above. $141.67 is a key level though as the volume below is light, so a move could accelerate to $134. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) are also downward sloping and trending lower, a bearish divergence versus the stock price. Adding another cause for our bearish thoughts. If Apple breaks higher we would look for confirmation from both MACD and RSI to ensure it is not another false break above $150.