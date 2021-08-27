Apple Stock Price and Forecast: Will Apple stock fall?

- Apple stock trades lightly on Thursday as Jackson Hole event awaited.
- AAPL closes below $150 again at $147.57, down slightly on the day.
- Jackson Hole symposium is due at 1500GMT/1000EST.
Apple stock once again had a pretty calm day on Thursday as the market awaits some guidance from the Fed on where to go next. Fed Chair Powell is due to give his speech to the Jackson Hole summer Central Bank gathering today at 1500 GMT, 1000 EST. The remarks will be closely watched for taper talk and when it is likely to start, not if. Tapering the bond buying program has to happen eventually, but Powell is the markets man and will be doing his best to provide reassuring noises to investors. Remarks from Fed member Esther George were direct and pretty hawkish with tough talk that markets may not like hearing in an interview with Yahoo Finance on Thursday.
"I think it is time to begin to ease back from the amount of accommodation that's going into the economy given the outlook that we have," said George. "So I would be in favor of beginning that process sooner rather than later."
Comments like this would not go down well with equity investors and would likely lead to a sharp sell-off. Apple is the biggest stock in the market, and where it goes the market follows and vice versa. This is the reason for the pretty calm and low volatility range from Apple the last few days ahead of Jackson Hole. The stock is ready to break out and waiting for clarification from the Fed.
Apple key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2.5 trillion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.3 trillion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|29
|
Price/Book
|38
|Price/Sales
|9
|Gross Margin
|41%
|Net Margin
|25%
|EBITDA
|$112 billion
|52 week low
|$103.10
|52 week high
|$151.68
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
Buy $165
All this low volatility with the potential for a breakout led us to look at an option strangle strategy earlier this week. A $160 call versus a $140 put. When we outlined this strategy the net cost was about $0.74 per share. Yesterday's slow day will not have done much, but we hope for some action and volatility post Jackson Hole. A breakout should increase volatility and, therefore, our option strategy.
Apple stock forecast
We have begun to look at Apple with increasingly bearish eyes as the chart below shows repeated struggles to hold anything above $150. This may be just a period of consolidation but could be the start of something else. It really depends on how the market reacts to Jackson Hole, but we see the risk-reward skewed to the downside. Markets always fall faster than they will rise, and the recent grind higher is evidence of this. Some tough love from Powell and markets may crack. The alternative is a continuation of the grind higher.
We are not confident enough in the call and hence our preference for the option strategy outlined above. $141.67 is a key level though as the volume below is light, so a move could accelerate to $134. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) are also downward sloping and trending lower, a bearish divergence versus the stock price. Adding another cause for our bearish thoughts. If Apple breaks higher we would look for confirmation from both MACD and RSI to ensure it is not another false break above $150.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps back above 1.1750 with eyes on Fed Chair Powell
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.1750, as the US dollar takes a breather ahead of key event risks. Risk appetite improves despite simmering geopolitical tensions. Treasury yields ignore Fed’s hawkish view. US PCE inflation, Powell awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3700 amid mixed mood, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.3700, consolidating the previous losses amid risk reset. The US dollar retreats in tandem with the Treasury yields, as investors gear up for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. US PCE Inflation data will be eyed as well.
Gold eyes $1808, $1819 bullish targets ahead of Powell
Well, the Fed speculation on monetary policy normalization has once again turned in favor of the hawks heading into Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole showdown. However, the Kabul airport bombing and pre-Powell anxiety are keeping safe-haven gold buoyed.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
US July PCE Inflation Preview: Fed taper outlook depends on Powell rather than inflation data
Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.6% on a yearly basis in July. Investors could ignore the inflation report ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.