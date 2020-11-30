Apple Inc (AAPL Stock) gains on Black Friday as tech stocks lead the broader market rally

- NASDAQ:AAPL adds 0.48% on Friday as the tech giant sees a rare tumultuous week of trading.
- Apple has been surprisingly volatile as it battles antitrust allegations as well as app developers.
- Apple is hoping to be boosted by holiday sales amidst its recent release of the iPhone 12.
NASDAQ:AAPL has had its share of drama this year and investors have somewhat paid the price as the stock of the most valuable company in the world finds itself down 15% off of its 52-week highs of $137.98. On Black Friday, shares added 0.48% but mostly traded flat throughout the shortened day as the markets closed early for the Thanksgiving weekend in the United States. Apple’s stock has still returned over 73% to investors over the past 52-weeks and is outpacing the benchmark S&P 500 by nearly 60% over that time.
Apple has been mired in disputes this year and has been uncharacteristically aggressive in its tactics to distance itself from certain developers. Most notably its ongoing battles with Epic Games and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) over fees they need to pay Apple over developing apps for its app store. Despite the fact that Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Play Store charges the same fees as Apple makes Epic and Spotify’s beef with Apple all the more amusing. Other tech heavyweights such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have also expressed concerns with Apple’s app store, which has made for an interesting time on the big tech landscape.
Apple share price
Nobody has ever said investing in Apple is a bad idea, and at its current depressed stock price, investors may be getting in before an explosion from its usually profitable holiday season. With the newest IPhone releasing just in time for Christmas and Black Friday, as well as its recently released Macbook Air laptop with Apple’s own M1 chip, Apple should be in line for another high-revenue quarter, so do not expect Apple’s stock to remain at these price levels for long.
