Apple (AAPL) Stock Price and Forecast: Will AAPL end the year on a record high?

Apple (AAPL) stock has recovered well from omicron led selling pressure.

Apple (AAPL) shares are now again within sight of more all-time highs.

Apple (AAPL) is set to break $180 on Wednesday, can it get to $200 before year-end?

Apple shares have put in a solid week of gains so far as the tech sector shrugs off the Christmas week omicron fears and rallies on regardless. Apple (AAPL) stock has slid back to sub $170 on the back of some nervousness and year-end profit-taking. But the market as we well know is forward-looking and investors are continuing to bet that this is the last covid winter and placing their bets accordingly that a strong economic recovery will restart in the spring. Apple shares naturally have benefited from this renewed enthusiasm and look to end the year on a positive note. Perhaps even end the year setting another all-time high.

Apple (AAPL) chart, hourly

Apple shares have rallied over 7% from Christmas week lows, breaking $180 on Tuesday, before closing slightly lower. $182.13 remains the all-time high, for now.

Apple (AAPL) stock news

It is reported this morning that Apple has put a Foxconn factory in Chennai, India under probation after a recent protest there. The factory is to resume once the situation is improved according to a Bloomberg report. "We found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements and we are working with the supplier to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented," an Apple spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Apple (AAPL) stock forecast

This recent rally has been impressive with a 7% move as shown above in the hourly chart. Our only concern is the potential for a bearish double top. So we would really like Apple to push on quickly and set a record-high close in the next few sessions. If a double top does materialize then the target will be $156, so be prepared. That would take Apple neatly back to the support at $157.26 we have highlighted below. To avoid this Apple needs a record high as mentioned. Pushing above $180 will naturally see a fascination with $200 come into play as the next natural resistance level. Call volume as been picking up in Apple shares this week as retail traders wade back into the name but institutional investors are less sure with large block trades not as noticeable. We have a bearish divergence from the relative strength index (RSI) and these are often accurate and powerful reversal indicators. However contrary to this signal is the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) looking to cross over into bullish territory. All in all some conflicting signals here making tricky decision making and trading. A red day today will see the MACD fail to cross meaning the RSI divergence gains strength. $175 is the key short-term pivot.

Apple chart, daily