Apple (AAPL) Stock Price and Forecast: To charge or not to charge?

Apple stock just closes in the green on Tuesday.

Equities remain wary as Fed day approaches.

AAPL heading for a test of sub-$140 price levels.

Buy any and all dips they said and you will be fine, just keep buying. That has been the tacit unwritten agreement between markets and the Fed this year but so far not so good this time around. The dip was bought, but if Tuesday's price action was supposed to constitute a bounce, then look out below. The market has shown some dead cat bounces before and this sure looked like one to me.

Risk continues to be something to avoid as can be seen from the continued meme-stock meltdown on Tuesday. I'm struggling to see a meme stock that closed in the green on Tuesday, so that does not augur well for investor risk appetite. Perhaps the Fed will once again ride to the rescue later on Wednesday and put off any thoughts of taper.

Apple stock spent Tuesday in snooze mode as the intraday range (high to low) was a tiny $1.50. The stock barely got going at all. It did manage to close in the green, up 0.34%, but the volume was tiny, so not exactly something to get too excited by.

News this morning that the European Commission is to try to make a universal charging cable standard across all phones is not going to help Apple. At present, the default standard among newer Android phones is USB-C but Apple (AAPL) uses its own design. Apple is apparently opposed to standardization.

Apple 15-min chart

Apple key statistics

Market Cap $2.4 trillion Enterprise Value $2.3 trillion Price/Earnings (P/E) 29 Price/Book 38 Price/Sales 9 Gross Margin 41% Net Margin 25% EBITDA $112 billion 52 week low $103.10 52 week high $157.26 Average Wall Street rating and price target Buy $166.7

Apple stock forecast

$141.67 is the key support, below there is a volume gap meaning a break should accelerate to $134. So, this level really needs to hold. Otherwise, we will consider buying a dip in that $134 zone, as the volume profile bars indicate a strong support zone from the previous consolidation in that area back in April, highlighted. Getting above $145.85 fills the gap created by the ugly gap open on Monday, with the 9-day moving average also nearby at $147. The oscillators are trending lower with the price, so no divergences to worry about. Clarity from the Fed on Wednesday will likely provide the next clue for direction but as of now, Apple is bearish short term.

FXStreet View: AAPL bearish, bullish above $152, neutral from $146 to $152.

FXStreet Ideas: Strong support at $134 so this is our buy zone. Buying a 25% delta (out of the money) short-term put could be an interesting strategy on a sharp break of $141.67.