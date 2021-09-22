Apple (AAPL) Stock Price and Forecast: To charge or not to charge?

- Apple stock just closes in the green on Tuesday.
- Equities remain wary as Fed day approaches.
- AAPL heading for a test of sub-$140 price levels.
Buy any and all dips they said and you will be fine, just keep buying. That has been the tacit unwritten agreement between markets and the Fed this year but so far not so good this time around. The dip was bought, but if Tuesday's price action was supposed to constitute a bounce, then look out below. The market has shown some dead cat bounces before and this sure looked like one to me.
Risk continues to be something to avoid as can be seen from the continued meme-stock meltdown on Tuesday. I'm struggling to see a meme stock that closed in the green on Tuesday, so that does not augur well for investor risk appetite. Perhaps the Fed will once again ride to the rescue later on Wednesday and put off any thoughts of taper.
Apple stock spent Tuesday in snooze mode as the intraday range (high to low) was a tiny $1.50. The stock barely got going at all. It did manage to close in the green, up 0.34%, but the volume was tiny, so not exactly something to get too excited by.
News this morning that the European Commission is to try to make a universal charging cable standard across all phones is not going to help Apple. At present, the default standard among newer Android phones is USB-C but Apple (AAPL) uses its own design. Apple is apparently opposed to standardization.
Apple 15-min chart
Apple key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2.4 trillion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.3 trillion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|29
|
Price/Book
|38
|Price/Sales
|9
|Gross Margin
|41%
|Net Margin
|25%
|EBITDA
|$112 billion
|52 week low
|$103.10
|52 week high
|$157.26
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
Buy $166.7
Apple stock forecast
$141.67 is the key support, below there is a volume gap meaning a break should accelerate to $134. So, this level really needs to hold. Otherwise, we will consider buying a dip in that $134 zone, as the volume profile bars indicate a strong support zone from the previous consolidation in that area back in April, highlighted. Getting above $145.85 fills the gap created by the ugly gap open on Monday, with the 9-day moving average also nearby at $147. The oscillators are trending lower with the price, so no divergences to worry about. Clarity from the Fed on Wednesday will likely provide the next clue for direction but as of now, Apple is bearish short term.
FXStreet View: AAPL bearish, bullish above $152, neutral from $146 to $152.
FXStreet Ideas: Strong support at $134 so this is our buy zone. Buying a 25% delta (out of the money) short-term put could be an interesting strategy on a sharp break of $141.67.
AAPL daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive above 1.1700 as Fed tapering looms
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1700, teasing monthly low for third straight day. Market sentiment improves over Evergrande, US debt limit extension. ECB policymakers cite inflation risks. Fed remains in focus, as it is expected to provide hints on tapering timing.
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.3650 amid steady USD, Fed eyed
GBP/USD trades virtually unchanged around 1.3650 following the footprint of the previous session. Supply-chain bottlenecks, higher gas prices limited gains for sterling. US dollar remains elevated near 92.30 ahead of the Fed decision.
XAU/USD testing bearish commitments at $1780 ahead of Fed
Gold price remains in the green for the fourth day in a row, consolidating the two-day recovery from over one-month lows of $1742.
Dogecoin price threatened by 20% sell-off as DOGE bears take control
Dogecoin price appears to be ready for another drop as buyers are nowhere to be found. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that the DOGE plunge is not over yet, as the bears aim for $0.16.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question investors have for the Federal Reserve in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point.