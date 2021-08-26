Apple stock closes lower on Wednesday as books close ahead of Friday.

Friday the Jackson Hole central bank meeting commences, taper talk likely.

Apple breaks below $150 as risk is off.

Apple stock gave up the psychological $150 level on Wednesday as stocks took it easy ahead of tomorrow's Jackson Hole Fed musings. The market is preparing for the worst, that of an imminent announcement on tapering, but the worst outcome is unlikely given how market-friendly this Federal Reserve has become. While it can not go on supporting and printing forever, the taper talk is likely to be steady and unsurprising, but markets may not like it anyway. The ten-year yield has been rising in anticipation of the meeting, and the Nasdaq has fallen. Apple of course is the tech titan and has only recently made all-time highs. Results were again strong even if the company did warn of supply chain pressures.

Apple remains in its upward pennant formation, a continuation pattern. AAPL has been in an uptrend, so a continuation should mean more all-time highs. Nothing is likely to happen until after the Fed signals its taper intentions, so volatility is grinding lower. This may present our opportunity. Buying a strangle involves buying an out-of-the-money put and an out-of-the-money call. The idea is a breakout or sharp move will occur soon, but the direction is unclear. The loss on one leg is more than offset by the profit on the other leg once a breakout occurs. Yesterday we outlined a $160 call versus a $140 put for September 10, as both were about $10 away from the current market. The $160 call is now $0.15, while the put is $0.49, so a total cost of $0.64 per share. Yesterday the strategy was trading near $0.73, so as volatility is still dropping, the option prices also reduce. Once some clarity around the Fed's future intentions becomes clear, we would expect a strong move and an increase in volatility, thereby increasing options prices.

Apple key statistics

Market Cap $2.5 trillion Enterprise Value $2.3 trillion Price/Earnings (P/E) 29 Price/Book 38 Price/Sales 9 Gross Margin 41% Net Margin 25% EBITDA $112 billion 52 week low $103.10 52 week high $151.68 Average Wall Street rating and price target Buy $165

Apple stock forecast

For now, the picture is not that clear. Apple is in a bullish continuation pattern with a wedge or pennant formation, but we have some bearish divergences showing from both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). A pennant or wedge is a constricting formation with gruadually reducing volume and range. This will eventually lead to a breakout, hence our call regarding the option strangle. $141.67 is key on the downside. Below here volume thins out, meaning a break should accelerate.