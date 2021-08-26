- Apple stock closes lower on Wednesday as books close ahead of Friday.
- Friday the Jackson Hole central bank meeting commences, taper talk likely.
- Apple breaks below $150 as risk is off.
Apple stock gave up the psychological $150 level on Wednesday as stocks took it easy ahead of tomorrow's Jackson Hole Fed musings. The market is preparing for the worst, that of an imminent announcement on tapering, but the worst outcome is unlikely given how market-friendly this Federal Reserve has become. While it can not go on supporting and printing forever, the taper talk is likely to be steady and unsurprising, but markets may not like it anyway. The ten-year yield has been rising in anticipation of the meeting, and the Nasdaq has fallen. Apple of course is the tech titan and has only recently made all-time highs. Results were again strong even if the company did warn of supply chain pressures.
Apple remains in its upward pennant formation, a continuation pattern. AAPL has been in an uptrend, so a continuation should mean more all-time highs. Nothing is likely to happen until after the Fed signals its taper intentions, so volatility is grinding lower. This may present our opportunity. Buying a strangle involves buying an out-of-the-money put and an out-of-the-money call. The idea is a breakout or sharp move will occur soon, but the direction is unclear. The loss on one leg is more than offset by the profit on the other leg once a breakout occurs. Yesterday we outlined a $160 call versus a $140 put for September 10, as both were about $10 away from the current market. The $160 call is now $0.15, while the put is $0.49, so a total cost of $0.64 per share. Yesterday the strategy was trading near $0.73, so as volatility is still dropping, the option prices also reduce. Once some clarity around the Fed's future intentions becomes clear, we would expect a strong move and an increase in volatility, thereby increasing options prices.
Apple key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2.5 trillion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.3 trillion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|29
|
Price/Book
|38
|Price/Sales
|9
|Gross Margin
|41%
|Net Margin
|25%
|EBITDA
|$112 billion
|52 week low
|$103.10
|52 week high
|$151.68
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
Buy $165
Apple stock forecast
For now, the picture is not that clear. Apple is in a bullish continuation pattern with a wedge or pennant formation, but we have some bearish divergences showing from both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). A pennant or wedge is a constricting formation with gruadually reducing volume and range. This will eventually lead to a breakout, hence our call regarding the option strangle. $141.67 is key on the downside. Below here volume thins out, meaning a break should accelerate.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips toward 1.1750 on a more cautious market mood
EUR/USD is edging lower, retreating toward 1.1750 as the safe-haven dollar gains some ground ahead of Fed Chair Powell's highly anticipated Jackson Hole speech on Friday. Updated US GDP figures and the ECB's meeting minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD dips under 1.3750 as Brexit causes shortage warning
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK supermarkets warned of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit. The dollar is on the rise as traders reposition ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech on Friday. US GDP data is eyed.
XAU/USD eyes weekly lows near $1775 ahead of Jackson Hole showdown
Gold prints losses following the previous day’s decline on Thursday. US Dollar Index bounces back to near 93.00 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. Lower US Treasury yields capped the downside for the precious metal.
XLM price stares at 40% upswing if Stellar can breach crucial resistance confluence
XLM price is facing a confluence of resistance at the trading range’s midpoint at $0.367. A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.367 could lead to a 40% upswing to $0.496. A breakdown of the $0.322 support barrier might invalidate the bullish outlook for Stellar.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.