- Apple stock closes slightly down on Tuesday.
- AAPL still trying to hold above $150.
- Apple underperforms other big tech names on Tuesday.
Apple stock was stuck on Wednesday as the stock barely made any headwind with a narrow range. Eventually, the stock closed virtually unchanged at $149.62 for a small loss of 0.06%. The stock has recovered well from last week's dip but is growing increasingly tentative ahead of this Friday's Jackson Hole symposium. The Fed is expected to talk the taper at Jackson Hole, and equity markets are growing nervous ahead of the event. As the number one stock on the planet and so the benchmark, Apple investors are naturally then also tentative. The stock remains elevated near all-time highs and looks bullish but some caution is needed.
Apple key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2.5 trillion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.3 trillion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|29
|
Price/Book
|38
|Price/Sales
|9
|Gross Margin
|41%
|Net Margin
|25%
|EBITDA
|$112 billion
|52 week low
|$103.10
|52 week high
|$151.68
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
Buy $165
Apple stock forecast
Given the strong equity backdrop, Apple remains in a bullish formation poised to set fresh all-time highs. However, investors are growing cautious ahead of the Jackson Hole event on Friday, so volatility may continue to drop until then with any trend and direction unclear. Apple stock remains above the 9 and 21-day moving averages, which is a sign of short-term strength, but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is still giving us a bearish divergence in that it is decreasing while the stock has been increasing. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is the same as we have shown on the chart below. Apple itself is in a pennant formation. This is a continuation pattern, and the continuation is bullish. However, we would like to see the aforementioned bearish divergences resolved before really committing to longs.
The interesting play ahead of Friday could be buying volatility as it has been dropping. Ignoring our directional bias, the last strategy we outlined for such a situation worked out pretty well using a strangle: buying a put and a call. The idea being that Apple stock is going to break out in one direction, higher or lower so one of the option legs will expire worthless, but the other leg will return a decent profit.
We can see from the chart above, courtesy of alphaquery.com that the volatility of Apple options has come down to reasonably low levels based on 2021 so far. This means options prices will be cheaper. Any breakout post Jackson Hole, be it up or down, will see volatility increase making our option go up in vlaue.
A $160 call on Apple stock expiry September 10 is going to cost about $0.23. A $140 put for September 10 is going to cost $0.50, so a net cost of $0.73 per share (option contract is 100 shares) based on Tuesday's closing prices. Something like this strategy could benefit from a sharp move in either direction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
