Apple stock closes slightly down on Tuesday.

AAPL still trying to hold above $150.

Apple underperforms other big tech names on Tuesday.

Apple stock was stuck on Wednesday as the stock barely made any headwind with a narrow range. Eventually, the stock closed virtually unchanged at $149.62 for a small loss of 0.06%. The stock has recovered well from last week's dip but is growing increasingly tentative ahead of this Friday's Jackson Hole symposium. The Fed is expected to talk the taper at Jackson Hole, and equity markets are growing nervous ahead of the event. As the number one stock on the planet and so the benchmark, Apple investors are naturally then also tentative. The stock remains elevated near all-time highs and looks bullish but some caution is needed.

Apple key statistics

Market Cap $2.5 trillion Enterprise Value $2.3 trillion Price/Earnings (P/E) 29 Price/Book 38 Price/Sales 9 Gross Margin 41% Net Margin 25% EBITDA $112 billion 52 week low $103.10 52 week high $151.68 Average Wall Street rating and price target Buy $165

Apple stock forecast

Given the strong equity backdrop, Apple remains in a bullish formation poised to set fresh all-time highs. However, investors are growing cautious ahead of the Jackson Hole event on Friday, so volatility may continue to drop until then with any trend and direction unclear. Apple stock remains above the 9 and 21-day moving averages, which is a sign of short-term strength, but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is still giving us a bearish divergence in that it is decreasing while the stock has been increasing. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is the same as we have shown on the chart below. Apple itself is in a pennant formation. This is a continuation pattern, and the continuation is bullish. However, we would like to see the aforementioned bearish divergences resolved before really committing to longs.

The interesting play ahead of Friday could be buying volatility as it has been dropping. Ignoring our directional bias, the last strategy we outlined for such a situation worked out pretty well using a strangle: buying a put and a call. The idea being that Apple stock is going to break out in one direction, higher or lower so one of the option legs will expire worthless, but the other leg will return a decent profit.

We can see from the chart above, courtesy of alphaquery.com that the volatility of Apple options has come down to reasonably low levels based on 2021 so far. This means options prices will be cheaper. Any breakout post Jackson Hole, be it up or down, will see volatility increase making our option go up in vlaue.

A $160 call on Apple stock expiry September 10 is going to cost about $0.23. A $140 put for September 10 is going to cost $0.50, so a net cost of $0.73 per share (option contract is 100 shares) based on Tuesday's closing prices. Something like this strategy could benefit from a sharp move in either direction.