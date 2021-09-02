Apple (AAPL) Stock Price and Forecast: Apple breaks out and retests support

- Apple stock has broken out of the bullish pennant formation.
- AAPL stock looks set to continue the bullish trend.
- Stocks still surging after Powell's promises.
Apple stock just keeps going setting fresh all-time highs on Wednesday as the stock broke out of the bullish continuation channel and provided the perfect backtest of the breakout level. $152.33 was the pullback support that Apple tested on Wednesday, the only negative being the relatively low close giving us a large red indecision candle. But the breakout remains and that is the overwhelming bullish sign, so long as Apple stock does not break back into the pennant formation we should be set for further gains.
The move was all the more impressive as some potential negative news from South Korea in relation to app store payments could have hit the stock. Reuters reported that "the landmark legislation effectively says that Apple and Alphabet GOOGL.O subsidiary Google, which are already under regulatory scrutiny in their home country the United States, can no longer foist their payment systems on apps distributed through their mobile stores. That means the pair won’t be able to take a cut of every South Korean in-app sale of extra lives in a video game, music and video-streaming subscriptions and other digital offerings".
This morning Reuters reports that "Apple Inc AAPL.O further loosened App Store rules on Wednesday, allowing some content companies like Netflix Inc NFLX.O to provide links to their websites so customers can sign up for paid accounts. The concession was part of a settlement with Japan's anti-trust regulator, which said the change was enough for it to close a five-year investigation into Apple that focused on video and music apps but did not consider games"." Apple said the Japanese investigation is now closed ". "The update will allow developers of "reader" apps to include an in-app link to their website for users to set up or manage an account," Apple said in a statement. "While the agreement was made with the JFTC, Apple will apply this change globally to all reader apps on the store," the company said."
Finally, as if that is not enough discussion of app payments and investigations, Reuters carries an exclusive report this morning that Apple is to be hit with an anti trust challenge in India "NEW DELHI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is facing an antitrust challenge in India for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the apps market by forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system, according to a source and documents seen by Reuters.The allegations are similar to a case Apple faces in the European Union, where regulators last year started an investigation into Apple's imposition of an in-app fee of 30% for distribution of paid digital content and other restrictions."
A lot to get through then and thankfully that is where the clarity of the chart can help us.
Apple key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2.5 trillion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.3 trillion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|29
|
Price/Book
|38
|Price/Sales
|9
|Gross Margin
|41%
|Net Margin
|25%
|EBITDA
|$112 billion
|52 week low
|$103.10
|52 week high
|$151.68
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
Buy $166.7
Apple stock forecast
We have a lot of newsflow to get through with Apple stock but the chart provides clarity and key levels to watch. The trend remains firmly bullish, pretty easy to say when the stock makes all-time highs. Wednesday's move was a bit more concerning and needs to be looked at. The hourly chart below shows the power surge on the open with a gradual retracement throughout the day. Apple eventually closing near the daily low and the point of control and so most of the volume being skewed to the lows of the session. This is not exactly bullish. The key intraday level for short-term scalpers is therefore just around $152. This is Wednesday's high volume zone and also the breakout from the pennant formation. From the hourly chart, we can see the breakout volume on Monday was also up at $152. Breaking it has a volume shelf until $149.
So we have our short-term intraday pivot set, below that the next support is our 9-day moving average at $150.35 and then Apple hits a bit of volume traffic. the key support for those with a more medium-term outlook is at $141.67. A break here and volume decreases rapidly meaning any break could accelerate to $135 the next high volume support zone.
