Apple (AAPL) Stock Forecast: Is the bullish move over for now?

Apple stock retraces on Thursday to under $155.

AAPL holds above 9-day short-term moving average.

Market struggling for direction as data disappoints.

Apple fell on Thursday, as the stock market behemoth tends to be more swayed by the overall ups and downs of the broad market than other stocks, as in it has a beta of close to one. That means it tracks the broad market performance very closely, whereas meme stocks are a totally different animal.

Apple has followed the broad markets lower for the last two sessions as investors fret over a potential weakness in economic data and the possibility of Fed stimulus being reduced. Indeed, the ECB moved yesterday to begin its own taper so can the Fed be far behind.

News flow has been mixed for Apple of late with some headwinds coming from a South Korean ruling that stops big-tech companies from taking a commission of in-app purchases. Japan also closed an antitrust investigation into Apple's App Store. Rumours of a satellite capability in the new iPhone have been circulating for a number of weeks now and have caused the share price of Globalstar (GSAT) to skyrocket.

Upward revisions to iPhone sales predictions on the back of this and general demand have also been doing the rounds on mainstream and social media. The recent spike in price to fresh all-time highs has been attributed to Apple reportedly bringing forward production of the Apple Car. More likely it has to do with the aforementioned strong retail demand for iPhone, with Piper Sandler and Evercore recently upping their price target this week. Also, Apple announced an event for September 14 where it is expected to unveil new product launches.

Apple stock closed on Thursday at $154.07 for a 0.67% loss.

Apple 15 min chart

Apple key statistics

Market Cap $2.5 trillion Enterprise Value $2.3 trillion Price/Earnings (P/E) 29 Price/Book 38 Price/Sales 9 Gross Margin 41% Net Margin 25% EBITDA $112 billion 52 week low $103.10 52 week high $151.68 Average Wall Street rating and price target Buy $166.7

Apple stock forecast

The stock remains bullish, easy to say when it is this close to all-time highs. The next support is at $153 from the 9-day moving average. That is the first buy-the-dip test. Below, there is support at $151.50 but there is no volume to support it so we would not be too happy trying that. There has not been a lot of volume at these levels since breaking above $150, so any move lower can easily get through support until $148 where volume again picks up.

While we are neutral from $153 to $145, the lower end can be tried for buying dips, as we can see on the chart the importance of the $144.50 level, the low from August. Just use a stop as a break brings the stock into light volume, meaning a break could head quickly to the next support at $133.80.

Bullish above $153, neutral $153 to $145, and bearish below $145.