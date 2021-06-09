Apple (AAPL) stock forecast: AAPL looks for bulls to help as yields dump

AAPL shares remain rangebound just above 9-day moving average.

Apple shares should see Nasdaq pump as yields dump.

AAPL remains stable but heading the right way.

Apple shares continue to remain steady and sideways as the Nasdaq gears up for a push to new record highs. The S&P 500 is already en route but the Nasdaq has a little more work to do. The benign yield environment continues as US 10 Year yields dip under 1.5% on Wednesday which should underpin growth and Nasdaq stocks.

Facebook is the one FAANG name to set new highs on Tuesday while Apple lags behind. This despite AAPL producing stunning earnings in late April and announcing an increase to its dividend and buy-back programs. Apple shares have used the long-term 200-day moving average as support recently and Apple has not been trading below its 200-day moving average since the pandemic crash in March 2020.

AAPL stock forecast

Facebook (FB) powers on but Apple lingers despite both companies producing strong results. Apple did have a brief post-earnings surge but has since slipped more than 10% below. The 200-day moving average at $124.42 remains as key support and this area is a strong support zone as identified on the chart. Holding above the 9 and 21-day moving averages should encourage short-term traders and entice further buyers in. The broad market looks inviting with the SA&P making new highs and the Nasdaq in a bullish setup. Breaking $131.45 remains key for bulls to end the series of lower highs and lows and set up a test of new highs. The momentum oscillators (Relative Strength RSI and Commodity channel Index CCI) are hopefully ahead of the game in breaking out of the price matching downtrend. So all that is needed is for the share price to confirm this. The first target for bulls is to break out of the up-channel at $129. Any dips toward $120 can be used as buying opportunities just as ever use careful risk management.