AAPL stock fell 1% on Friday as the Nasdaq and broad market suffered a Fed fall.

AAPL still looks good for further gains as the stock breaks out.

Apple shares still lagging behind their post-earnings pop.

AAPL stock is still languishing well below its post-earnings pop in late April when Apple shares traded up to $137 immediately after the earnings release. Those results were pretty stellar coming in 40% higher than the average Wall Street analyst forecast. Apple also upped its buyback program as well as increasing its dividend. However, May was a tricky month for the Nasdaq, and Apple suffered as the month wore on, slipping to $122.

Apple key statistics

Market Cap $2.177 trillion Enterprise Value $2.2 trillion Price/Earnings (P/E) 29 Price/Book 32 Price/Sales 7 Gross Margin 43% Net Margin 26% EBITDA $100 billion

Apple stock forecast

Apple's retreat in May eventually bottomed out at a strong support area from the earlier consolidation phase in March and the 200-day moving average. Apple stock had not traded below its 200-day moving average since March 2020. The point of control since September was also in this support zone at $123. The point of control is the price at which the highest amount of volume was transacted, and therefore it is the fairest price zone.

Apple shares used this strong support zone to base themselves and have since moved higher. The initial key move happened on June 4 when the shares retook the 9-day moving average and have not traded below it since.

Now the risk-reward is skewed to the upside. Apple shares are trading above all key moving averages both long and short term. The shares have broken out of the channel and the momentum oscillators are trending higher in line with the price. Neither the Relative Strength Index or the Commodity Channel Index (RSI and CCI) are overbought and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed into bullish territory. Above $137 volume drops off alarmingly, meaning a break should accelerate further. This move could be played with a call option, as volatility is not too high on Apple, so buying options is not as expensive as some in the meme stock space. Buying a call spread (buy the near strike, sell the higher one) reduces the cost of the option strategy, but it does reduce the potential profit.