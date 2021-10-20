Apple (AAPL Stock) earnings preview [Video]

Apple is set to unveil its latest earnings report on the 28th October 2021 and management suggests there will be sharp growth in fiscal Q4, albeit at a slower rate.

Supply constraints are likely to make forecasting difficult. Apple's guidance for the holiday quarter could help investors have an idea of how much supply constraints are impacting the company.

Analysts, on average, certainly expect a strong quarter from Apple. The consensus analyst estimate calls for robust double-digit revenue and bottom-line growth during the period.

Key things to watch

iPhone sales - Apple's biggest product segment. New product was launched in the final week of the quarter.

Revenue guidance - How well has Apple managed to navigate the supply chain issues.