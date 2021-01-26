Apple (AAPL Stock) at record highs ahead of earnings: Buy or sell? [Video]

Apple broke out from the cup and handle pattern and jumped to record highs yesterday before Q1 earnings. What’s the trading plan for AAPL?
Let’s analyze Apple’s past few earnings with the price structure as the context to see if there is any pattern or tell-tale sign to guide us to trade ahead of the earning. Volume spread analysis together with Wyckoff analysis is used in conjunction with traditional technical analysis in the price action trading. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
-
2:18 AAPL earnings analysis for Q4 2020.
-
5:55 AAPL earnings for Q3 2020 change of character from the uptrend.
-
6:45 AAPL earnings for Q2 2020 cup and handle context.
-
8:50 AAPL earnings for Q1 2020 distribution structure.
-
11:38 AAPL distribution range.
