The ANZ (May) business confidence came at 38.3 vs 11.0, while the activity outlook was 14.9 vs 37.7 last.

As a reminder, the ANZ's monthly Business Outlook Survey includes 1,500 businesses nationwide. It takes a look at the likely direction of the economy over the next 12 months.

NZD/USD is trading at session highs, having broken through 0.71 to currently exchange hands at 0.7110 or thereabouts.