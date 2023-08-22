The top story remains Chinese authorities' defence of the Renminbi. This stands to be a long campaign given that USD/CNY is trading near 7.30 for good reason, in the opinion of economists at ING.
Manning the Renminbi barricade
The People's Bank of China's battle to keep USD/CNY under the 7.30 area. In addition to representing their displeasure with USD/CNY levels by printing very low onshore fixings (7.1992 last night), Monday it seemed as though the focus was on the funding side where 1m CNH implied yields spiked over 5% (the highest since 2018) making it more expensive to run CNH short positions.
Chinese FX intervention is opaque, but another measure to support the Renminbi would be cutting the required reserves on FX deposits.
Brief dips in USD/CNH see the Dollar offered across the board, but with Chinese authorities cutting official interest rates, we suspect any CNH gains will be limited and temporary.
