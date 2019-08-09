Antipodeans seen defying gravity on a one-year horizon – Reuters poll

The latest Reuters poll revealed that analysts maintained an optimistic outlook on the Antipodeans, despite the US-China trade escalation and falling global bond yields.

Key Findings:

“The median one-month forecast for the Aussie was trimmed a cent to $0.6800 but it was still seen at $0.7000 in six months and $0.7200 on a one-year horizon.

Similar forces were impacting on the New Zealand dollar, which crumbled to a three-and-a-half-year trough of $0.6378 this week before steadying a little at $0.6490.

Many analysts seemed to think it had found a floor, with the median poll forecast being $0.6500 out to three months, then $0.6600 for six months and $0.6777 on a one-year horizon.”