Anti-corruption messages won in 2016 – Nomura

Bilal Hafeez, Research Analyst at Nomura, notes that candidates and parties that have run on anti-corruption or anti-elite platforms have generally performed extremely well in all regions, whether it was Donald Trump in the US, the Brexit vote camp in the UK, Five Star in Italy, Xi Jinping in China or Jokowi in Indonesia.

Key Quotes

“Some of these movements contained people that are part of the political establishment like Xi Jinping, while others were not like Mr Trump. But their messages have been the same. Take President Xi, his central message was that government officials had become corrupt and he was going to centralise his power to clampdown on this. At the same time, he expanded China’s global footprint. Throughout this, his position appears to have solidified.”