Another hike by the BoC appears unlikely – TDS

Another hike by the BoC appears unlikely – TDSBy Pablo Piovano
In opinion of strategists at TD Securities, the Bank of Canada should refrain from making another move on rate at the next meeting.
Key Quotes
“If any hope for a third consecutive BoC rate hike managed to survive Governor Poloz’s speech last week, the disappointing print on July industry level GDP surely extinguished it”.
“Financial markets largely agree: the October meeting had been priced at nearly 50/50 this prior to Governor’s speech on September 27th, whereas it is now priced at just a one-in-four chance today”.
“Markets look to have stabilized following last week’s sharp rally— and barring a blockbuster upside surprise on the Business Outlook Survey market attention will shift to the final meeting of the year within the next few weeks”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.