Annual core CPI in eurozone stayed unchanged at 1.1% as expected

- Inflation readings in eurozone came in line with market expectations.
- The EUR/USD pair continues to move sideways above 1.10.
The data published by Eurostat on Friday showed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), in the eurozone stayed unchanged at 0.7% in October to match the previous reading and analysts' expectations.
The core CPI, which strips volatile food and energy prices, came in at 1.1% and 0.1% on a yearly and monthly basis, respectively, to fall in line with experts' forecasts.
Other data revealed that the EU's trade surplus narrowed to €18.3 billion from €19.7 billion in September.
The shared currency largely ignored these figures and the EUR/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.1020, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.
