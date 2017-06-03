An even-handed start to overnight markets - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained that it was an even-handed start to the week in financial markets in Europe and New York.

Key Quotes:

"It was an even-handed start to the week in financial markets in Europe and New York with markets consolidating as they digest the implications of a Fed hike this month and what it may mean for the future path of interest rates against an acrimonious political climate in Washington."

"EUR failed to squeeze higher, having attempted to early on and the dollar was a lot more settled following Friday’s sell-off. Former French PM Juppe ruled himself out of running for the French Presidency, noting his association with past corruption scandals and saying he represented the past, not the future."

"An opinion poll showed Le Pen losing 44-56 against Macron in the second round of the Presidential election in May, a narrowing of 1% in the past week. The 10-yr OAT-bund spread widened 4.5bps to 63bps."

"The DAX closed 0.6% lower, the CAC 40 was down 0.5% and the FTSE was down 0.3%. US equities have opened softer and the yield on the 10-yr note edged higher to 2.50%. Oil is off a touch while gold is up slightly."