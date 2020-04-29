Americans losing faith in what Trump says about the coronavirus - Reuters poll

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released late Tuesday, Americans have lost belief in US President Donald Trump’s recommendations on the coronavirus pandemic, especially after he said that COVID-19 may be treated by injecting infected people with bleach or other disinfectants.

Key findings

“The April 27-28 public opinion poll found that fewer than half of all adults in the U.S. - 47% - said they were “very” or “somewhat” likely to follow recommendations Trump makes about the virus.

That is 15 percentage points lower than the number who said they would follow Trump’s advice in a survey that ran at the end of March.

And 98% of Americans said they would not try to inject themselves with bleach or other disinfectants if they got the coronavirus, including 98% of Democrats and 98% of Republicans.

A majority of Americans said they were concerned about how the coronavirus is spreading.”