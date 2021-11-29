AMD Stock Price: Advanced Micro Devices plunges as new coronavirus variant rocks the market

AMD rival NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been a red-hot stock this year, and Wall Street analysts continue to pile on to its momentum. On Friday, the First Shanghai Bank reiterated its buy rating for NVIDIA and provided one of the highest price targets on Wall Street for the stock at $380, which represents more than 20% upside from Friday’s closing price. Shares of NVDA were down by 3.58% on Friday to close the week.

In China, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) unveiled a new Model Y vehicle that is specific to the Chinese market. What made AMD shareholders excited? The new models are specifically equipped with monitors that utilize AMD’s flagship Ryzen graphics chip. User-filmed demos showed a smooth graphics interface when they brought up things like internet browsers or streaming videos inside the vehicle. Tesla’s latest version of its Model Y boasts a battery range of about 340 miles or 545 km, and does have the option of adding on Tesla’s controversial FSD or Full Self Driving technology. This version is built at the Shanghai GigaFactory, and has a market price of roughly $60,686 USD, which means it does not qualify for government subsidies in China.

NASDAQ:AMD followed up its strong performance on Wednesday with a tumble on Friday that saw the stock close negative for the week. Shares of AMD fell by 1.89% during the abbreviated session on Friday, and closed the Thanksgiving trading week at $154.81 . The move lower came as the broader markets tumbled on Friday after the World Health Organization reported a concerning coronavirus variant in South Africa called the Omicron variant. The news hit the chip sector hard, following a year-long chip shortage that has affected global supply chains and production capacity around the world.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.