AMD Share Price and News: AMD cools off to start the week as semiconductor stocks pull back

Another AMD rival, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), made a trip to the White House recently in order to make a proposal to President Biden himself. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger approached President Biden to request a massive federal investment plan into American semiconductor companies. The effort is in hopes of bringing a close to the ongoing chip shortage that has affected production from companies around the world. It is also to try and avoid another shortage in the future, as we come to realize just how much of our future technology will rely on these chips moving forward.

On top of this tech weakness, one of AMD’s chief rivals, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw its stock fall on the cautious words of a Credit Suisse analyst. The analyst reiterated the outperform rating for NVIDIA, stating that the recent headwinds from cryptocurrency mining regulations may be damaging to NVIDIA’ s bottom line. Shares of NVIDIA were down as much as 3.6% on Monday, but the stock closed the day 1.18% lower as the markets rallied into the closing bell.

NASDAQ:AMD has been one of the hottest stocks on the market, as the chipmaker has gained 25% alone during the last month. But on Monday, AMD cooled off as shares fell by 2.78% to close the trading session at $107.48. It was a volatile day for the tech sector in general as signs of slowdown in economic growth and rising fears over the Delta Variant have caused a rotation back to cyclical stocks. AMD stock fell alongside the industry rather than being a reason for the sector’s decline on Monday.

