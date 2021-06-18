AMD news: Advanced micro devices stock skyrockets on Google cloud partnership

AMD also announced that it does not anticipate European Commission opposition to its proposed takeover of American chip maker Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX). The European Commission did not raise any antitrust objections, which means the takeover which has already been approved by shareholders, should be in effect in the near future. The all stock deal sees Xilinx shareholders receive 1.7234 AMD shares for every Xilinx share owned.

The first major announcement was a new partnership with none other than Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) that will see Google Cloud use AMD’s data center chips for its platform. The news comes as data center industry leader NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) continues to outperform others in the chip sector, so perhaps this could be AMD’s first step towards shrinking the gap in data center processing. AMD reports that its third-generation EPYC processors will be used by Google to power the newest Tau VMs, and provide 56% higher performance to customers.

NASDAQ:AMD finally broke out of its consolidation on Thursday in a massive way, and it only needed two company-defining announcements for that to happen. Shares of AMD soared by 5.55% on Thursday, closing the day at $84.56 . Shareholders of AMD have been awaiting this breakout for months now, after the stock spiked in late 2020, but has been trading mostly flat for the better part of 2021. Could this be the bullish turn that investors have been waiting for? Options flow on AMD continues to be mostly bullish with call contracts far outpacing put contracts for the next few months.

