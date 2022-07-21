AMC and other meme stocks return to higher levels as equity markets recover.

Risk assets move higher as retail returns with earnings season steady so far.

AMC stock set for more gains as Bitcoin signals retail risk is back on.

We have repeatedly taken some hate for our long-term bearish stance on AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock over the past few quarters, but we remain with this view despite being flexible in our short-term trading opportunities. AMC has long-term debt and balance sheet issues, but in the short term we identified the triangle formation and outlined our reasoning for a break toward $20 early, in fact over ten days ago. So far, so good, but can this move continue? We think so and outline exactly why below.

AMC stock news

Some good news and bad news yesterday on AMC, and who better than Chief AMC Ape and CEO Adam Aron to break the news.

Small steps forward are still steps forward. AMC Entertainment announced today that we have taken another positive step along our recovery glidepath. We were able to repay and retire $72.5 of long term debt for only $50.0 million. We got a meaningful 31% discount. pic.twitter.com/1ICnIqK6K6 — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) July 20, 2022

AMC prepaid some long-term debt at a nice discount. sounds good, but let us dig a little deeper. AMC has a truck load of debt. That is why we remain so negative on the long term time horizon. This $72.5 million repayment is a drop in the ocean of its $10 billion debt pile. Yes, that reads $10 billion. $5.5 billion in direct long term debt via bonds and loans and $4.5 billion of deferred lease obligations. This amount represents less than 1% of debt outstanding. Also the question should be asked why creditors accepted such a haircut on their debt. The reason is that they are unsecured, and they figure there is a chance they may not get repaid at all. This is subordinated debt, meaning it ranks behind senior bondholders. In the event of any bankruptcy, it will likely not get repaid. That is why it was trading at a discount.

The long-term view remains challenging. There is a huge debt pile, and AMC will struggle to repay it. Chances of Chapter 11 are high in our view over the next two years. Senior bondholders will get to rummage through the carcass, subordinated creditors will not. The main hope is for another dilutive share issuance, but last time out AMC apes voted this idea down. This is a catch-22. The share raise would be dilutive to existing holdings but may increase the chances of AMC surviving for the long haul.

AMC stock forecast

That last part certainly provides some more ammunition for the AMC apes to once again rattle our cages, but we are here to analyze trading opportunities. Getting emotional over a trade is the worst thing you can do. Despite the aforementioned negativity, we remain bullish in the short term. Risk appetites have improved, and AMC has continued from its triangle breakout pattern. This gives a target north of $20. AMC stock is up nearly 20% since our buy recommendation, so can this continue? Certainly, it is looking more stretched as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moves closer to overbought. The risk/reward is probably starting to diminish, but we will stay bullish for now. However, we will exit our bull case if AMC retraces back to $15.