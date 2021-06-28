AMC Stock Price: Shares fall as short squeeze momentum dies down

NYSE:AMC extended its downward slide to close the week as the meme stock fell by 4.66%.

Meme stocks took another breather on Friday as volatility returns and the short squeeze begins to fade.

AMC’s Investor Connect program is trying to reward retail investors for saving the company.

NYSE:AMC fell yet again on Friday as the momentum of the recent short squeeze seems to finally be dying down. Shares of AMC dropped a further 4.66% to close the week at $54.06 as the broader markets edged higher for the third straight session. Is the meme stock craze over for now? That remains to be seen, although aside from the most dedicated retail investors from Reddit, the general buzz around AMC has definitely faded over the past couple of weeks.

AMC wasn’t the only meme stock to slide into the weekend as GameStop (NYSE:GME) tumbled 1.32% despite being added into the Russell 1000 index during the quarterly reshuffling. Volatility seems to be hitting these two stocks in a predictable pattern as they seem to be in a ‘two-steps forward, one step back’ routine. After one or two green days, meme stocks have a predictable sell-off as investors who may not have the hardest of diamond hands, take some profits after a quick swing trade.

AMC stock forecast

The recently introduced AMC Investor Connect program has been one of the early ways that the company has rewarded shareholders that saved it from bankruptcy. AMC investors are able to sign up through the website to receive promotional offers, most famously free buckets of popcorn whenever they are returned to theaters. AMC CEO Adam Aron has been insistent on reaching out to shareholders via social media throughout the process, although his recent reminder on further diluting the stock may not have sat well with the most loyal of apes.