AMC Stock Price: Shares fall as short squeeze momentum dies down

- NYSE:AMC extended its downward slide to close the week as the meme stock fell by 4.66%.
- Meme stocks took another breather on Friday as volatility returns and the short squeeze begins to fade.
- AMC’s Investor Connect program is trying to reward retail investors for saving the company.
NYSE:AMC fell yet again on Friday as the momentum of the recent short squeeze seems to finally be dying down. Shares of AMC dropped a further 4.66% to close the week at $54.06 as the broader markets edged higher for the third straight session. Is the meme stock craze over for now? That remains to be seen, although aside from the most dedicated retail investors from Reddit, the general buzz around AMC has definitely faded over the past couple of weeks.
AMC wasn’t the only meme stock to slide into the weekend as GameStop (NYSE:GME) tumbled 1.32% despite being added into the Russell 1000 index during the quarterly reshuffling. Volatility seems to be hitting these two stocks in a predictable pattern as they seem to be in a ‘two-steps forward, one step back’ routine. After one or two green days, meme stocks have a predictable sell-off as investors who may not have the hardest of diamond hands, take some profits after a quick swing trade.
AMC stock forecast
The recently introduced AMC Investor Connect program has been one of the early ways that the company has rewarded shareholders that saved it from bankruptcy. AMC investors are able to sign up through the website to receive promotional offers, most famously free buckets of popcorn whenever they are returned to theaters. AMC CEO Adam Aron has been insistent on reaching out to shareholders via social media throughout the process, although his recent reminder on further diluting the stock may not have sat well with the most loyal of apes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
