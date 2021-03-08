AMC shares are stable ahead of results, volatility drops.

AMC stock dropped from over $20 to $8.

AMC is a well-watched retail favourite.

AMC shares stayed calm amid the market furore on Friday as strong jobs report sent indices swinging wildly. Inflation fears initially sent the market lower and Tech stocks again got hammered but the second half of Friday saw a remarkable recovery as Tesla and others rallied sharply.

AMC shares closed at $8.05, a gain of 0.25%. The range from high to low was $7.63 to $8.27, a calm day by recent standards.

AMC operates cinema theatres globally and understandably has suffered as a result of the pandemic. AMC operates in the US and Europe with theatres in 44 US states and 13 European countries.

AMC Stock News

AMC is in a strong cash position having raised cash during the crisis to fund future operations. In some respects, the spike in AMC shares on the back of strong retail interest may have helped the company to survive as it enabled AMC to raise capital.

On January 25 AMC "announced today that since December 14, 2020, it has successfully raised or signed commitment letters to receive $917 million of new equity and debt capital. This increased liquidity should allow the company to make it through this dark coronavirus-impacted winter". Adam Aron, AMC CEO and President, said, “Today, the sun is shining on AMC. After securing more than $1 billion of cash between April and November of 2020, through equity and debt raises along with a modest amount of asset sales, we are proud to announce today that over the past six weeks AMC has raised an additional $917 million capital infusion to bolster and solidify our liquidity and financial position. This means that any talk of an imminent bankruptcy for AMC is completely off the table.”

Why is AMC stock going up? Well because of this it meant that AMC would be able to survive the pandemic when many "shorts" were betting it would not". This led to a large spike in prices as AMC shares had to be bought back by shorts to cover their positions. Retail frenzy also reached a fever pitch in AMC and Gamestop around this time. All this led to a huge AMC share price rebound from below $6 to over $20 as retail traders piled into the stock.

But why did AMC shares drop shortly after? Well, the whole debacle over the restrictions placed on purchases of hot retail stocks by a number of retail brokerages impacted Gamestop, AMC, and other related meme stocks. While these restrictions did not last long, AMC shares dropped from a high of $17.25 on February 1 to a low of $6 on February 2.

It wasn't until near the end of February that AMC shares rebounded as New York announced it was allowing partial reopening of movie theatres.

Also in February, AMC made a regulatory filing on Feb 23 with the SEC approving bonuses for top executives and eligible employees. AMC said

"On February 23, 2021, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Committee”) of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), in consultation with the Company’s independent compensation consultant, approved supplemental special incentive cash bonuses (the “Bonuses”) in lieu of any payments under its 2020 Annual Incentive Plan (“AIP”). The Bonuses are in addition to the initial special incentive bonuses awarded in October 2020, as disclosed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 4, 2020. The Bonuses were approved in order to recognize the extraordinary efforts of employees to maintain the Company’s business and preserve stockholder value during the COVID-19 pandemic, encourage continued engagement and retention, and incentivize our management and employees during the continuing and unprecedented difficult business conditions.

AMC Stock forecast

AMC announced on Tuesday, March 2 that it will release Q4 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10. Data from Refinitiv shows a loss of $3.61 per share is expected. AMC is expected to post a fall in revenue from $1.45 billion to $155.2 million for Q4 2020.

Q4 results will obviously show the full effects of the covid-19 pandemic and it is more forward-looking statements that investors are likely to focus on. Recent news on the reopening of New York cinemas will be closely watched for attendance extrapolation into future revenue predictions. Commentary on reopening timelines, cash burn, etc will all be closely watched.

Should I buy AMC stock?

Well, the ideal would be to wait for results and watch carefully the outlook guidance and statements over other states and countries reopening timelines. There is a conference call taking place after the results release, which will give more clarity on the details and outlook.

Technically the break out of the sideways channel means $7.69 needs to be held as a break is bearish bringing sub $6 into the sights. Consolidating above $7.69 gives time to prepare a fresh challenge higher with the $12 area is the first target.

