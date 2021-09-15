AMC Stock Price and News: Shares of AMC tumble as meme rally is cut short

As bullish as Monday was for meme stocks, Tuesday was a completely different story . AMC and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) both fell big as the latter dropped by 17.10% during the session. GameStop (NYSE:GME) also fell by 1.97%, SunDial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) dropped by 4.22%, and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) sank by 3.68%. The stocks all fell on basically no real news , but increased volatility comes with the territory, particularly on a day where the broader markets are pulling back.

Despite the movie theater industry on a downward trend for the past few years, AMC apes still fully believe in the future of the company . Other factors that investors need to take into account is the financial stability of AMC, as well as the massive shareholder dilution that has taken place over the past year. Still, it seems that these days most investors are just focussed on the percentage of the outstanding shares that are shorted, in order to bring on another short squeeze.

NYSE:AMC fell back through its support levels after previously breaking through its previous resistance during Monday’s surge. On Tuesday, shares of AMC fell by 8.49% to close the volatile trading session at $47.30 . AMC erased all of its gains from Monday and then some, as September OPEX week continues to cause volatility for the broader markets. The Dow Jones tumbled by 292 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ both recorded losses as well. The Russell 2000, of which AMC is a component of, also fell again on Tuesday, and is lagging the S&P 500 so far this year.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.